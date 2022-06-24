Car hits house in Batavia overnight; police say alcohol and marijuana believed to be contributing factors

Police say the alleged driver and most of the seven passengers were minors.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Eight people were riding in a car that left the road and sheared off a power pole before coming to rest at the front porch of a home on South Jackson Street in Batavia overnight.

Police say interviews, debris at the scene and video surveillance show a Toyota 4-Runner was speeding heading east on Chestnut St. just after 2 a.m. when it blew through a stop sign at the intersection with S. Jackson. It then failed to navigate the turn at the intersection, crossed into westbound traffic where it hit a curb and sheared a power pole in two spots before traveling another 100 feet before hitting the house.

Initial reports from witnesses indicated four people in the vehicle, including the driver, took off on foot. A Genesee County Sheriff's K-9 team arrived shortly after in an attempt to track them down. Four other passengers, including one who suffered a minor injury, remained on the scene. The injured passenger was taken by ambulance to UMMC.

Police say most of the occupants, including the driver, were minors and that alcohol and marijuana are believed to be contributing factors to the accident and that charges are pending.