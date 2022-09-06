Car crashes into Sherwin-Williams Paint store in Lockport

The driver told law enforcement she was pulling into a parking spot and when she hit the brakes the SUV did not stop.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a woman drove through the front of a Sherwin-Williams store on South Transit Road in Lockport on Monday morning.

The driver told law enforcement she was pulling into a parking spot and when she hit the brakes the SUV did not stop.

The sheriff's office says no one in the store was hurt, but the driver was taken to ECMC for evaluation.

The store reopened on Monday and issued the following statement: