Car crashes into home in Buffalo's Fruit Belt neighborhood for the second time in three months

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A car crashed into a Fruit Belt neighborhood home Saturday. This isn't the first time the homeowner in this neighborhood has dealt with a problem like this.

Sherry Middlebrooks was asleep in her home on the corner of Carlton and Lemon Streets early Saturday morning when a car hit it and caused serious damage. The crash happened just before 3 a.m.

"I heard a big bang, and I came out. I was like you've got to be kidding me. Not again," said Middlebrooks.

Middlebrooks says this is the second time a car hit her home. Someone crashed into her front porch back in September.

"They demolished the porch, and I was waiting for the porch to be fixed. And then tonight they ran into it, and the whole inside is damaged. It's not even livable," said Middlebrooks.

She thinks people are driving too fast and not stopping at nearby stop signs.

"They come through here all day and all night flying through here without any consideration for people living here. Kids are out here playing, and it's not safe," said Middlebrooks.

There's no word on any injuries to the driver or if any charges have been filed.