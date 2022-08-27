x
Car crashes into home in Buffalo overnight

BPD is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home early Saturday morning and also working to find out if that vehicle is connected to a man getting hit.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a home overnight. 

Police said the vehicle struck a house in the first block of Cottage Street just after 3:30 a.m. and those that were in the vehicle ran from the scene after the crash.

Police said they are also working to find out if that vehicle may have hit a man before crashing into the home.

The damage to the home is estimated at about $40,000, according to a spokesperson with the Buffalo Police Department.

The vehicle is now in police custody, and Buffalo Police added that the investigation is ongoing. 

