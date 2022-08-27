Car crashes into home in Buffalo overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a home overnight.
Police said the vehicle struck a house in the first block of Cottage Street just after 3:30 a.m. and those that were in the vehicle ran from the scene after the crash.
Police said they are also working to find out if that vehicle may have hit a man before crashing into the home.
The damage to the home is estimated at about $40,000, according to a spokesperson with the Buffalo Police Department.
The vehicle is now in police custody, and Buffalo Police added that the investigation is ongoing.