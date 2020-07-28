Car crashes into boats at LaSalle Yacht Club

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two boats, including one belonging to the Niagara Falls Fire Chief, are considered a total loss after a car flew off the dock at the LaSalle Yacht Club and landed on top of them.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Two young women were in the car at the time and said they lost control of the car after being spooked by a spider. The car flew off the dock, hit one of the boats and came to rest on the other. They managed to crawl out of the car, over the boats and back onto the dock. Neither of them were hurt.