BUFFALO, N.Y. — A traffic accident occurred around 7 p.m. Monday on the 33 Eastbound near the Best Street exit. NITTEC reports traffic delays beyond the Elm Street exit, saying the right lane is currently closed.

It is unclear at this time how the accident happened, or if anyone is injured. 2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

@Jeffrey_Hannon on Twitter

RELATED: Buffalo Police: Man died trying to jump onto moving truck

RELATED: Ambulance involved in overnight downtown Buffalo crash

RELATED: Hamburg Police investigate fatal crash in McKinley Mall parking lot