BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Wall of Honor at the Buffalo Naval Park was adorned with a new plaque on Saturday.

Buffalo native Captain Sydney Cole, now 104 years old, was a pilot in the United States Army during World War II. His actions of bravery and heroism earned him a spot on the Wall of Honor with other local veterans.

In 1945, Cole attempted to save his co-pilot when their plane was shot down; he was captured and became a prisoner of war in a Hitler Youth Prison for four months.

Cole's bravery also earned him the World War II Victory Medal, a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star, and a POW Medal.