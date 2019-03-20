BUFFALO, N.Y. — The granddaughter of one of the men that the U.S.S. The Sullivans is named after is launching a capital campaign to help raise money to fix up the ship.

Kelly Sullivan is The granddaughter of Albert Sullivan, who was one of the five Sullivan brothers killed during World War II.

The U.S.S The Sullivans is in need of some repairs and Kelly is hoping to raise $2 million to fix it up.

"I was here when the park opened, and I remember coming to the park when I was a little girl and seeing the mighty ship. When I grew up, I brought my kids here. And my hope is that I'll be able to bring my grandkids out here."

The Naval Park is turning 40 this year, and will kick off the new season with a celebration on Saturday, March 30.