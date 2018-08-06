BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Community Action Organization is celebrating 53 years of service in Western New York.

The organization assists families and individuals all across Erie County and the organization as a Headstart program in Niagara County.

Five awards were handed out to individuals and organizations that help low income families and communities achieve Friday. Some of the awardees help provide access to services and housing.

Volunteer of the Year: Sara Benzo.

Corporate Leadership: Jonathon Ling, Business Development Officer for PathStone Enterprise Center

Non-Profit Partner of the year: Kate Sarata, Executive Director of the Service Collaborative of WNY

Julian B. Dargan Community Service: Michael Weiner, President and CEO of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County

Excellence in Partnership: Colleen Reedy, Director of Business Development and Community Relations for Bryant and Stratton

The CAO has more than 50 locations throughout Erie County.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul was the keynote speaker.

Channel 2's Claudine Ewing served as emcee of the luncheon.

