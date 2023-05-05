‘Cans for Careers’ drive to help fund career training programs to be held May 17

The money raised will help fund the annual GLOW With Your Hands events and other related youth-related work training programs.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Genesee County will be holding a 'Cans for Careers' drive to help raise funds for hands-on career exploration for youths May 17.

Residents can drop off bottles and cans at three locations from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

Department of Social Services: 5130 E. Main St Rd, Batavia, NY

Job Development Bureau: 587 East Main St, Batavia, NY

County Building 1 (St. Mary’s Parking Lot): 18 Ellicott St, Batavia, NY

“The annual GLOW With Your Hands and other career exploration events attract thousands of students throughout the GLOW region and within Genesee County and fundraising is an important component in conducting these events which are very volunteer intensive,” said Genesee County Manager Matt Landers.

Residents can schedule free pick-ups or drop off their redeemable bottles and cans at AQS Redemption, located at 1 North Main Street in Elba, NY.

“We are once again fortunate that AQS is willing to commit its collection facility for a full day in order to support our efforts as we look to enhance our workforce events and programs for our youth,” said GLOW With Your Hands Co-Chair and GLOW Workforce Development Board Executive Director Jay Lazarony. “Our partners in Genesee County government also recognize the importance of workforce development and we appreciate their partnership in this endeavor.”

Local businesses can also host a bottle and can drives at their workplace. For more information, call at 585-250-0870 or email aqsredemption@gmail.com.