BUFFALO, N.Y. — After spending the past year scouting potential sites, CannonDesign will be relocating its headquarters from Grand Island to the 40-50 Fountain Plaza twin tower complex.

Cannon will lease nearly 35,000-square-feet, taking over the complex’s North Tower mezzanine. With the move, the architecture and design firm will bring nearly 200 workers into the core of the central business district, sources said.

Representatives from CannonDesign and Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., which has an ownership stake in the Fountain Plaza complex, could not be reached for comment.

