BUFFALO, N.Y. — As New York State looks to legalize recreational marijuana, a California-based development company is putting a lot at stake.

It wants to build a $200 million high-tech cannabis campus, which could bring as many as 1,000 jobs to the area.

"Let's legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana once and for all," said Governor Andrew Cuomo, several weeks ago, announcing plans for his First 100 Days of his new term.

If recreational marijuana is approved this year, a San Diego-based cannabis company, called Flora California Prime wants to be first in line, to build a high-tech cannabis campus, in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, near the Tifft Nature Preserve.

Marijuana would be made and distributed here.

Flora's co-founder Brian Termini, is the son of prominent Buffalo developer Rocco Termini.

"When New York looked like they were signaling that they were going to approve legislation to allow for recreational cannabis we saw it as a great opportunity to enter the New York market," Termini said.

Flora is seeking to purchase the land from the City of Buffalo for nearly $2 million.

On Friday, a city agency, called the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation, approved the sale, pending an appraisal.

"The sale of this land positions the City of Buffalo to be on the leading edge of the potential passage of recreational marijuana in New York State," said Mayor Byron Brown.

If recreational marijuana is legalized in the state, Termini says he thinks the company would have shovels in the ground 90 to 120 days after obtaining a permit from the state.

REPORTER: What kind of jobs are we talking here and what are the salaries?

"Lab jobs, research, product development, cultivation, manufacturing there's a whole host of jobs that are associated with a facility like this," Termini said, "I think it would be premature to give a salary range for the positions."

The marijuana distribution part of the operation hasn't been worked out.

"We really need to see how that law is shaped and ultimately approved before we can comment on the distribution chain," Termini said.

He says the cannabis campus would be a secured facility and the company hopes it's operational next year.

There would be no retail sales there.

A big part of the project would involve Roswell Park doing medical research and learn more about how marijuana can help cancer patients.