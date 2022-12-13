Canna House focuses on cannabis education and using it in safe spaces

The local lifestyle brand, club and resource center in Buffalo hosts events and produces products.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's called Canna House. It is a lifestyle brand and club and resource center.

Founder Reggie Keith said they help, "educate and allow people to use (cannabis) in safe spaces."

The club events are held at various places. "We're actually an activity based event club, that means we're doing puff and paints, we're doing cooking with cannabis, we're doing murder mysteries and kickball games," Keith said.

They produce and manufacture products such as dirty lemonade in various flavors and a herb and jane sauce.

"This is THC infused cannabis, we've taken our time to hone in on a safe recipe and we get our product tested."

Canna House is going to be part of Super Bowl weekend.

"It's so huge for just thinking we're from this small town and we've done our due diligence to make our name known through the state and it's a countrywide influence and that has granted us a ton of access. We're happy to see that the Super Bowl ended up being one of those opportunities."

Canna House will be at the 15-acre Consumption Park in Arizona.

"We are an event based club to have a good time, but we make sure people understand where these things are sourced from and how to source and determine a good and bad product," Keith said.

Canna House also offers infused beverages, edibites and free flowing flower.