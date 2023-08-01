Canisius leaves behind college title as university title becomes official

Canisius will now be celebrating their new identity as Canisius University after approval from the NYS board of Education in April for the change in August 2023.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canisius College is no more as August 1 marks that they will now be celebrating a new status as, Canisius University.

In a newsletter distributed to the campus community on Tuesday, President Steve K. Stoute wrote, "Today marks a truly momentous occasion in our journey, as we joyfully embrace our new identity as Canisius University. With hearts full of gratitude and anticipation, we embark on this academic year, brimming with renewed enthusiasm and purpose."

The University had announced in April that it had been granted university status by the NYS Board of Regents. The announcement noted that the change would be an achievement that reflects the expansion of academic programs at Canisius and greater opportunities for students to access the Universities transformative education.

Founded in 1870, Canisius is one of 27 Jesuit colleges and universities in the United States.

Canisius is the latest school in Western New York to drop the title "college" and add "university" in its name. Medaille gained university status in August of 2022, and Daemen gained university status in March of 2022.

It's always great to be a Griff but today it's extra special! Today, we start a new chapter in the 153-year history of this venerable institution and our first as CANISIUS UNIVERSITY. #CanisiusUniversity pic.twitter.com/s8xRaTOOgh — Canisius University (@Canisius_Univ) August 1, 2023

The University will be holding the annual new student convocation on August 24 at 4 p.m. in the Koessler Athletic Center for new students and their families. Canisius encourages the community to join in on the fun as the class of 2027 will be the first under the new title.

"As we journey through this year, we shall be graced with countless opportunities to gather, celebrate, and work together, united in our vision for the Canisius University of tomorrow. A vision that calls us to embrace boldness in service of the greater societal good. To each of you, I extend my profound gratitude for your unwavering support of our students and this venerable institution. May the upcoming year fill you with a renewed sense of vigor and inspiration as we forge ahead together," President Stoute writes in the news letter.