BUFFALO, N.Y. — A fire broke out Sunday morning on Florida Street in the City of Buffalo across the street from the Koessler Athletic Center.

Canisius College emailed students about the fire saying they should avoid the area because the house was fully engulfed, and there was a lot of smoke in the area. They say the residence sustained a lot of damage; however, no Canisius property has been damaged.

In the email Canisius says Florida Street has been shut down between Main Street and Jefferson Avenue. They say Spillman Place is also closed. It is unclear at this time when the roads will reopen.

A 2 On Your Side photographer is on the scene, and we will update the story once more information becomes available.

