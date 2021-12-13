Canisius College issues shelter in place for Dugan Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canisius College issued an alert Monday evening informing students and staff that a shelter in place has been issued for Dugan Hall.
According to Director of Public Safety Kimberly Beaty, everyone in the building is being directed to shelter in place, and no one will be permitted to enter Dugan Hall until further notice. At this time, those in the building are being told to "refrain from activity involving the restrooms and common areas," according to Beaty.
This is a developing story. 2 On Your Side has reached out to Canisius College and the Buffalo Police Department for more information.