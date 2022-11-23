Canines graduate from Pawsitive for Heroes program

The canines have been training inside the Niagara County Correctional Facility for the past nine months.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A group of canines graduated this week in Niagara County.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office along with WNY Heroes, Niagara SPCA, and Diamonds in the Ruff partnered to make sure the canines would be ready for their veteran handlers.

"I want to thank WNY Heroes for bringing this program to our facility. I also want to thank Niagara SPCA and Diamonds in the Ruff for supplying the dogs for this incredible program. And I would be remiss if I didn't mention the great deal of work put in by our Corrections staff and the trainers. This program is a great benefit for all our partners, but especially for the veterans who will now be partnered with these amazing dogs," Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said.

The pups are the Pawsitive for Heroes program class of 2022 and have been delivered to their handlers.

The program was launched in 2014, where dogs and their owners go through various courses together, properly preparing the dogs to serve those who’ve served.