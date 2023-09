Lockport Locks and Erie Canal Cruises are sending dogs and their owners on a voyage this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — In honor of the dogs who lived aboard the Erie Canal with their families, the Lockport Locks and Erie Canal Cruises will be inviting them back to set sail on Saturday, September 30 at 3 p.m.

All therapy dogs and well-behaved ones are welcome to cruise the Erie Canal with their owners