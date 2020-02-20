TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Friends of one of the victims in that double fatal crash in the Town of Tonawanda are planning a candlelight vigil for the victims.

That vigil will happen Friday at 10:50 p.m., marking one week since the fatal crash.

Taylor Waid has gone back to the intersection of Sheridan Drive and Military Road several times, since the crash on Friday night, that took the life of her friend Gianna Ameno and Gianna's boyfriend Tyler Lichtenberger.

Taylor's been here searching for answers and adding to a growing memorial for Gianna.

REPORTER: What's it like to come back here?

"Hard, it's very hard, it hurts your soul to have to come back and see this is where we really lost her," Waid said.

Taylor says she went to school with Gianna at Tonawanda High and Northtowns Academy.

"She made a big impact the moment I met her, she was a very caring beautiful soul," Waid said, "there's so many countless memories some of my favorites are just us sitting in the basement and laughing or just hanging out having a good time she was always a smile and a good time."

One of the most common things we hear about Gianna is her love for her son, Joey.

"She loved Joey more than she loved anybody else in the entire world, she would've done everything and gone to the end of the Earth for that little boy," Waid said.

Taylor and another friend are organizing a candlelight vigil to remember both Gianna and Tyler.

"Anybody is welcomed, whoever would like to come," Waid said, "I want everybody to know and everybody whoever loved her to make an effort to be there and show their respects for her family and her."

Taylor hopes to be able to organize a remembrance every passing year...

"I want to do it every year around the time, just remember get together with our friends cherish what you have while you have it because in an instant it can be gone," Waid said.

Friday will be a tough day for Ameno's friends and family, her wake is Friday afternoon. Her funeral will take place Saturday morning.

