Candlelight vigil held for Buffalo woman shot and killed last week

Friends, family and other loved ones of Lameshea Sanders shared thoughts and prayers during Sunday night's memorial.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A candlelight vigil was held Sunday evening for a Buffalo woman who was killed last week.

Lameshea Sanders, 30, was shot to death on Berkshire Avenue. Friends, family and other loved ones shared thoughts and prayers during Sunday night's memorial.

Rachanda Sanders, Lameshea's sister, has organized a GoFundMe for her funeral expenses as well as to help the two daughters Lameshea leaves behind.

"She created memories with her girls that they will remember for a lifetime, and the family would love to maintain the momentum for the two girls. As a family, we want to ensure that Lameashea's two daughters stay together and that their mother's life is one they'll remember and cherish forever," Rachanda wrote in the GoFundMe.