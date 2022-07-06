Candidates face off in the first Democratic primary for NYS Governor

Gov. Kathy Hochul, Congressman Thomas Suozzi, and Jumaane Williams took the stage in their first debate for top office in New York State.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The first official debate in the Democratic primary for governor of New York State took place Tuesday evening.

Current Governor Kathy Hochul took center stage against her two rivals, seasoned New York City public advocate Jumaane Williams to her left and Long Island Congressman Thomas Suozzi to her right.

While Hochul is the leading favorite, ongoing concerns having to do with rising crime and violence across the state as well as ongoing concerns and controversy about the new Bills stadium in Orchard Park and the cost to taxpayers could present some challenges in her campaign to win the election.

The one-hour debate aired on CBS2.

TN at 11: The 1st of 2 debates…@GovKathyHochul, @JumaaneWilliams & @RepTomSuozzi face off for democratic primary for NYS gov.



I’ll have an overview of the hour long debate. pic.twitter.com/e7nWVaIM0v — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) June 8, 2022

Each candidate presented his/her platforms on additional heavy-hitting state issues such as COVID-19, Seneca Casino, Congestion Pricing, Abortion Assistance, Marijuana Impact, Homelessness, Green Card Voters, Term Limits, Crypto-Mining, Mental Health, and Employment.

All three candidates emphasized the importance of boosting New York's economy and set it as a priority.

The primary is set for June 28.