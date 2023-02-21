Candice Mobile Pantry hits the streets; combating food insecurity in Buffalo

Dollar General's closing on Towanda Street placed food insecurity in Riverside. One resident took to the streets to combat the issue.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday through Friday Le'Candice Durham types away at her desk resolving complaints on Buffalo's 3-1-1 system, but on the weekends, she's on the sidewalks giving groceries to Riverside residents.

"There is a need in the Riverside community; we are the poorest zip code in The City of Buffalo. Right now, there are no grocery stores in riverside, Durham tells me."

That's why she started Candice Mobile Pantry, to combat food insecurity in the city.

"We had a Save Alot. It was in Ontario; it closed about three years ago. So only stores were available to be Dollar Generals and Family Dollars," Durham says.

It's the Dollar General on Towanda Street she's talking about. It closed after being looted during the blizzard. A big sign hangs in the window, promising its comeback. However, people still pull the door handles today, hoping to shop. Instead, residents are forced to go to the nearest market two miles away.

"The people that did this back in December really harmed and hurt a bunch of vulnerable people in my district, and I find it repulsive," Councilmember Golombek says.

Durham shares that outrage. It's why she takes to the streets every Saturday. She started her mobile pantry just before the Tops massacre.

Durham plans to be on the streets on the corner of Military Road and Hertel Street. She's accepting donations, but if you need something for yourself, everything is free.