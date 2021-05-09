Canalway Challenge encourages New Yorkers to enjoy outdoors along canals, trails

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor wants people to walk, run, cycle, roll, or paddle to reach goals of 15, 90, 180, or 360 miles.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Canalway Challenge, an annual event that encourages residents to enjoy the outdoors along New York’s canals and Canalway Trails, is underway.

Across the state, the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor wants people to walk, run, cycle, roll, or paddle to reach goals of 15, 90, 180, or 360 miles. There is also a 1st Mile Challenge for people with disabilities.

"As New York begins to open more, the Canalway Challenge is a great way for people to get outside and discover all they can do along the canals and Canalway Trail," according to Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.

"The range of mileage options is suited to people of all ages and abilities, from those who are just taking their first steps toward fitness to more experienced athletes."

The Canalway Challenge is free, and registration is open online. The event runs through October.