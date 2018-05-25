BUFFALO, NY - Canalside Buffalo has announced new activities and events this summer - but, one of the biggest complaints at the waterfront? There's no where to park for large events.

Well the folks at Canalside say they hope things are different this year, and that there will be a new approach.

Driving to Canalside and getting a parking spot, will be different this summer. Ongoing Skyway construction and detours from Ohio Street will go through the summer.

"We know there are going to be traffic jams on the Skyway because of the construction there, how is all that going to be handled this time around?" our Jeff Preval asked Erin Marra, the Sales and Marketing Manager at Canalside.

"That's absolutely a big concern of ours, especially with our larger events, the plan that we have in place is to really utilize that social media network that we have," she replied.

Canalside plans to be more active in using its Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

"We're going to suggest different areas to park maybe if there's roads closed different detours that our guests might be able to take to come down," Marra said, "because of the Skyway project and how that's infiltrating with our Southtowns friends coming up we really want to get ahead of the problem."

Canalside officials say there are 5,000 private and public parking spaces within a half-mile radius of the waterfront. Lot locations can be found on Canalside's website. Marra says more parking can't be built here.

"To keep the integrity of the space, they've limited the parking you can do on this site," she said.

Marra says she hears from people who aren't aware of available parking like in the HarborCenter lot, which charges a small fee.

"As soon as you go to the other side of HarborCenter and KeyBank you have thousands of spots open that guests will say we never knew they were there," Marra said.

And don't forget about the MetroRail, which is free above ground.

Canalside ruled out any type of shuttle service to get people to or from where they park, saying that would create liability and insurance issues.

