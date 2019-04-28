BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canalside and the Outer Harbor might be two distinct entities, but at least on social media, they might soon be found under the same brand.

The Twitter and Facebook accounts for both Canalside and the Outer Harbor teased on Saturday that they will be found in the same place, under the name Buffalo Waterfront, starting Wednesday.

In a Facebook post on Friday, both accounts had posts that said, "We’re making some exciting new changes to your social media experience that you’ll hear about soon. Stay tuned for more announcements in the next few days!"

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Social Distortion, Flogging Molly coming to Canalside

Community votes on favorite DL&W Corridor design

Buffalo Italian Heritage Festival will be held in Niagara Square