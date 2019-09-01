BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Backyard Classic Hockey Tournament, a winter tradition here in Western New York, is back.

What started as a small-sided tournament in East Amherst is now held each year at Canalside in Buffalo.

Proceeds from the 11th annual tournament will go to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

A few players and organizers were on the ice shooting some promo videos on Wednesday for this year's event, which will be held March 1-3.

