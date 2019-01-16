BUFFALO, N.Y. — We have an update on the construction of a new building at Canalside, which could possibly have a restaurant and restrooms.

The project went before the city's zoning board Wednesday.

Canalside officials are trying to get approval for some minor modifications on this project, which would be a replica canal boat -- very appropriate for the waterfront.

It's being called the Long Shed building and would go here across from Liberty Hound.

The building would have bathrooms, which are needed at Canalside, possibly a restaurant and open space for the public, such as a plaza.

Officials at Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation are requesting that more space be allowed around the building and for the ceiling of the first floor to be lower than what the zoning code allows for.

"The purpose for citing the building in this manner and leaving breathe of space around it is to enable to continuance of public board access of the boardwalk and the green space," said Rich Rice, an associate with HHL Architects.

Zoning board members say an answer on the proposed changes should be given sometime Thursday.

But even if this project is approved by the zoning board, it still has to go before the Buffalo planning board.