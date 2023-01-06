Canalside ice reopening after sustaining damage from blizzard

The ice will be reopened with a special "Buffalo Strong" party on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After closing to skaters during the blizzard and after for damage, the ice at Canalside is set to reopen with a big party on Friday.

The Buffalo Waterfront says it will be hosting a "Buffalo Strong" skate from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday night.

A dollar from admission as well as funds raised through a raffle for a signed Dion Dawkins helmet and signed Stefon Diggs football will be donated to the American Heart Association.

That's to recognize those who died to cardiac events during the blizzard, as well as Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on Monday night.

“We are thrilled to get skaters back and provide a place for Buffalonians to come together at the Ice at Canalside,” said Lauren Moloney-Ford, General Manager, Buffalo Waterfront.

“On top of skating, ice bikes, bumper cars and igloos, we will be offering several promotions for everyone to take advantage of between now and the end of the skating season.”

Ice Fest will also be returning Jan. 13-15 with ice sculptures, ice carving demo, vendors, beer, wine, DJ and more.

The ice will be open the following hours through Feb. 26:

Monday: CLOSED, leagues and private parties welcome

Tuesday: CLOSED, leagues and private parties welcome

Wednesday: 3 to 7 p.m.

Thursdays: 3 to 7 p.m.

Fridays: 1 to 10 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Special Hours of Operation: