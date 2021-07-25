Canalside hosting canned food drive Sunday for FeedMore WNY

The canned food drive starts at noon and goes until 3 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canalside is hosting a canned food drive this weekend for FeedMore WNY during its "Creators on the Boardwalk" series.

Canned and non-perishable goods will be collected in the Honda VIP tent on Sunday, July 25. Anyone who donates a canned good will be eligible to receive Honda swag.

The canned food drive starts at noon and goes until 3 p.m. Craft, food and drink vendors will also be in attendance from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Creators on the Boardwalk series is held the last Sunday of each month during the summer and features a rotating assortment of vendors and farmers. The last event of the season will take place on August 29.

Organizers ask that participants wear masks at all times. Vendors and patrons are also being asked to socially distance when possible.