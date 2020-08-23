Canalside hosting canned food drive August 30 for FeedMore WNY

The Creators on the Boardwalk series at Canalside will be hosting a canned food drive Sunday, August 30 from noon to 3 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canalside is hosting a canned food drive next weekend for FeedMore WNY during its "Creators on the Boardwalk" series.

Canned and non-perishable goods will be collected in the Honda VIP pavilion on Sunday, August 30. Anyone who donates a canned good will be eligible to receive Honda giveaways.

The canned food drive starts at noon and goes until 3 p.m. Food trucks and local artisans will also be in attendance from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Creators on the Boardwalk series is held the last Sunday of each month during the summer and features a rotating assortment of vendors and farmers. The last event of the season will take place on September 27.

Various COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in effect during the event.