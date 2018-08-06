BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Canalside Live Summer Concert Series kicked off its 2018 season Thursday night with Method Man and Redman.

We wanted to know if parking would be an issue. For the people we spoke with, it ended up being a breeze.

"Honestly, I thought I was going to pay more for parking, but it was a lot easier than I expected," said Amy Houseman.

Houseman enjoyed her first Canalside concert Thursday. She was the designated driver for her family and found parking in a lot by Erie Basin Marina.

"I just drove up over here, and it was five-dollars for parking. We found a spot right away," she said.

Canalside's General Manager also shared some parking tips with us. He says a good place to find plenty of parking is the Cobblestone District.

"A lot of people end up coming down Pearl Street and try to park by the restaurant there, and so, many people, it just gets bottled up. So we push them on the other side of the arena, come down Michigan or Washington, and it's much quicker, and you can just park, and getting out it's a whole lot easier, too," Matt LaSota said.

With 7,000 pre-sale tickets sold for the Method Man and Redman concert and an expected crowd of 10,000, LaSota said it is really about getting people into the gates quickly and keeping them happy once they're in.

"We want to pay attention to when people show up to be honest. We have so many people coming down, and get a better idea of the flow of people, and if we need to have more security open for next week we will," he said.

The next concert is Thursday, June 14 with Fitz and the Tantrums. Canalside has posted a list of what you can and can't bring to the concerts this summer. Backpacks are not allowed, but 12 by 12 purses are allowed this year.

© 2018 WGRZ