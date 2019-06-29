BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canalside on Friday hosted an event that was worldwide effort called Global Water Dances, which raised awareness about the need to protect our water sources.

Buffalo was one of 180 places on six continents where this took place, and the one here was unique because it was performed by people with Parkinson's disease.

Along with promoting awareness, the Friday event celebrated the work that's already been done cleaning up the Buffalo River and other waterways around here.

