The 10th anniversary of Canalside was celebrated in Buffalo on Monday.

Several local leaders and lawmakers were at the popular waterfront destination to celebrate how far the area has come. Lawmakers say it is not enough to just reflect on what's been done over the past 10 years, but to look forward to more developments in the future.

"This momentum is only good to us if it can be sustained," U.S. Representative Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) said. "And that is our commitment, collectively, on the part of all of us to sustain this commitment over the next five or 10 years to create the kind of place that Buffalo has been wanting to be for 50 years."

As for the immediate future, the new Explore and More Children's Museum is slated to open next spring, while a historic carousel built in 1924 in Western New York will be restored and installed next year.

