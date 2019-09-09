BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new attraction, with sights and sounds for all to see and hear, is set to open in July 2020 at Canalside.

The solar-powered carousel will be located near Clinton's Dish. It will be inside a roundhouse enclosed in glass. It will be a seasonal attraction.

The non-profit Buffalo Heritage Carousel said the community carousel will have 34 animals, three chariots and one rocks. "It's a magical journey," said Laurie Hauer-LaDuca with the Heritage Carousel.

"This is a rare and historic carousel that we are so blessed in WNY to have be at our waterfront for our community, for people of all ages because it's demographically for everyone. Your grandparents will remember this when they were young. It is a simple pleasure for all ages."

Rides will cost $1.

Sixteen wooden animals are available for donors to adopt. Donors will be inscribed on a nameplate attached to the figure.

This morning the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation Board of Directors approved a request to transfer the land from the City of Buffalo. The Common Council is expected to approve the $1 land transfer. The ECHDC did also authorized a lease with the Buffalo Heritage Carousel.

It is a $5.3 million project. Efforts are underway to raise a little over $1 million. The Buffalo Heritage Carousel raised $4.3 million.

A groundbreaking ceremony could be held as early as next month.

The carousel has Western New York ties. It was built at the Herschell-Spillman factory in 1924, but then went into storage for 80 years.