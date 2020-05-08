Canalside carousel marks important milestone

State and local officials gathered Wednesday to mark the start of timber construction for the Buffalo Heritage Carousel project.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An important step was taken Wednesday in bringing a vintage carousel, built in the 1920s, to its new home at Canalside.

State and local officials gathered to mark the start of timber construction for the Buffalo Heritage Carousel project. The building that will house the historic merry-go-round will be built at the corner of Prime and Perry streets.

The vintage menagerie, park-style carousel that will be installed inside was manufactured in 1924 by Spillman Engineering in North Tonawanda for Dominick De Angelis. It was in operation until the 1950s when the DeAngelis family had it placed in storage. In 2016, it was acquired by the Buffalo Heritage Council with the help of the Margaret L. Wendt Foundation.

Buffalo Heritage Carousel artists continue their meticulous work to restore each piece, while at the same time raising funds to build, operate and maintain the carousel.

Just a moment ago, @LtGovHochulNY, via megaphone, requested the construction crew raise a beam to be placed in the timber frame of the new carousel roundhouse. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/ciu9JsfK3o — Nate Benson (@natebenson) August 5, 2020

"This is a very exciting moment in our project timeline as the carousel roundhouse begins to rise from its foundation, bringing the beautifully restored carousel's home closer to a reality and bolstering excitement in the community as we all anxiously await the opportunity to enjoy this classic family attraction at Canalside," said Laurie Hauer-LaDuca, Board President of Buffalo Heritage Carousel, Inc.

Families are expected to start enjoying the waterfront's newest attraction in Summer 2021.