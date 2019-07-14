The 37th annual Canal Fest began on Sunday in the Tonawandas.

The eight-day event features a variety of food, music, rides, a parade, a two-day craft show, and a bike cruise. The bike cruise will feature nearly 3,000 motorcycles from Western New York and surrounding states.

The Canal Fest Pageants kicked off the festivities Saturday at the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda. The pageant celebrates the youth of the Tonawandas, giving crowns to six title winners.

2 On Your Side's Maryalice Demler is the longtime emcee and former director of the pageant. The winners were:

Canal Fest Queen: Emileigh Mazurkiewicz

Teen Princess: Candice Strahin

Junior Princess: Peyton Langworthy

Little Princess: Adeline Bren

Little Mister: Roman Kingsley

Tiny Princess: Aubree Ross

For the full schedule of events, click here.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Tonawanda law bans dogs to city events, cites canine safety

Restaurants on Rookie Row relish Taste of Buffalo experience

Taste of Buffalo welcomes celebrity chef