NANTICOKE, ON — Canadian police have been searching the waters of Lake Erie for a boy who fell through the ice over the weekend. They are now calling it a recovery mission.

According to CBC TV, two boys and a girl were on the ice along Lake Erie near Peacock Point when the two boys fell into the water. Peacock Point is about 37 miles south of Hamilton.

The young girl ran to get help. One of the boys was pulled from the water, but they have not been able to locate the second boy.