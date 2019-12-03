LEROY, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Thorold, Ontario man is facing several charges including vehicular manslaughter and DWI for a fatal accident in the Village of LeRoy last month.

Police say Andray Bair was behind the wheel of a vehicle that went off the road and struck a house at 79 Clay Street at 3:30 am on February 24.

One of his passengers, Handel Jamal Love, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, Anuoluwa Makinwa, 22, of Canada was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and then transferred to a Canadian hospital for further treatment.

Bair was also hurt was arrested after his release from Strong over the weekend.

He was arraigned in Town of LeRoy court where bail was set at $25,000.