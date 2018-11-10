SANBORN, N.Y. - The Niagara County IDA has approved more than half a million dollars in tax breaks, to help lure a Canadian liquor company to open business on our side of the border.

Not everyone's in favor of it.

The company is called Anat, it's a liquor business based in Toronto. And, it has its eye on land near the Niagara County IDA in Sanborn and a storefront at 2425 Hyde Park Boulevard in Niagara Falls. That would become a bottling operation, and Anat would also build a production facility near the IDA in Sanborn.

The company has been approved about $530,000 in tax breaks -- over 15 years. How many jobs would be created? According to the IDA, a minimum of 21 -- that's about $25,000 per job.

REPORTER: What if they don't meet their job targets?

"If he hires less than he's going to have to justify to our agency why we do make exceptions someone is half way through a project and the bottom falls out of their market but they see hope on the other end we'll cut them a break," said Steve Brady, the chairperson of the Niagara County IDA board of directors.

Without a good explanation -- the IDA could cancel the tax breaks or could even recoup the money.

REPORTER: How good are these jobs?

"That remains to be seen," Brady said.

Documents about the project say that some jobs will be full time in administration and production.

"Our goal is yes, to create jobs but also to create activity to create investment in the county and $2.3 million from a Canadian company that's never been in the us before we think is fairly substantial," Brady said.

Niagara Falls council member Chris Voccio was critical of the tax breaks, calling them corporate welfare. And, that there's no way to know whether the business would come to Niagara County without the tax breaks.

"We are expressly prohibited from asking the but for question, would you come here, but for these incentives that is not a criteria we are allowed to ask the applicants," Brady replies.

The company's owner, Leon Safir says that he expects everything to be up and running by next spring. Only after the project is done, do those tax breaks kick in.

