2 free snowmobiling weekends for Canadians, non-New Yorkers

New York State is waiving the registration fee the weekends of March 5-6 and March 12-13.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is opening its 10,500 miles of snowmobile trails for free to Canadian and out-of-state riders for two weekends this month.

During this promotion, the requirement to register in New York will be waived for properly registered and insured enthusiasts who don't live in the state.

"New York is unrivaled in its natural beauty in all four seasons and offers a vast recreational trail system for snowmobilers to enjoy our stunning winter landscape," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "New York State partners with local governments and snowmobile clubs who work hard to create an exceptional snowmobile network. By offering free snowmobile weekends, we are helping to highlight our trails to out-of-state visitors and boost our upstate tourism economy, while giving New Yorkers greater opportunity to explore their state."

The promotion will take place the weekends of March 5-6 and March 12-13. Normally, out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers are required to register their machines before hitting the state's trails.

The two free weekends are being offered to stress the importance of tourism to state and local economies, particularly in wake of the pandemic.

Empire State Development Vice President and Executive Director of Tourism Ross D. Levi said, "Snowmobiling is a great way to experience the picturesque landscapes and winter wilderness throughout New York State. With thousands of miles of trails, visitors can choose from a variety of terrains that, combined with inviting lodging and delicious food and beverage experiences, can make for a rejuvenating getaway. Free Snowmobiling Weekends offer great opportunities for snowmobilers to come be a part of the excitement and natural beauty of New York State."