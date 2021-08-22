Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discusses U.S. border restrictions

Trudeau's statement comes after the United States extended its restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry border crossings until September 21.

TORONTO, ON — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that "every country gets to make its own decisions" on how they keep their citizens safe.

That statement comes after the United States extended its restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry border crossings until September 21. It's the first such extension since Canada welcomes vaccinated Americans back into the country earlier in the month.

Canada currently allows U.S. citizens and permanent residents into the country, provided they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and meet certain conditions.

"We are coordinating we will continue our measures and restrictions for unvaccinated people as well," Trudeau said. "We have moved forward with an exception for vaccinated, fully vaccinated Americans and, as of September, fully vaccinated people from around the world, because we know that this fourth wave is one that is affecting unvaccinated or under vaccinated people, and the risk of welcoming in people who are fully vaccinated is minimal. But we continue to monitor it carefully."

The United States has allowed Canadians to fly across the border for non-essential purposes.