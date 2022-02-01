Canada eases border protocol starting February 28

Starting February 28, the Canadian government will be relaxing some of its safety measures for fully vaccinated travelers crossing into Canada.

ONTARIO, Canada — Starting February 28 the Canadian government will be transitioning out of its crisis pandemic protocol at the border to a more sustainable long-term approach.

According to a news release released by the government, the recent decline in COVID cases and plateau in the Omicron wave has prompted territories to adjust their public health measures and thereby making it possible to change the protocol.

And while this is a step in the right direction, for many bi-national families that have been separated for an extended period of time, frustrations are lingering.

Marcella Picone is an activist with “Families Are Essential,” this Facebook group works to reunite families that have been separated by borders and the pandemic. Picone says it’s very difficult for families to plan when the U.S and Canadian governments can’t get on the same page when it comes to reopening.

“We're advocating that Canada reciprocates what the US has done, when the US opened up their land border to only fully vaccinated Canadians, they didn't need a test,” Picone expresses.

As it stands, fully vaccinated travelers crossing into Canada are still subject to testing. Whereas, fully vaccinated travelers coming into the U.S. are not.

“We are families that saw each other daily and weekly. And you're asking us to download apps and take tests just so that we can be able to cross the border so we can go see a hockey game or go babysit or so a father can come to see his kids? This is not sustainable,” Picone argues.

As of February 28, the Canadian Government is making the following adjustments:

Picone says these changes with no set plan are not good enough.

“Enough is enough,” Picone says. “If there was a plan, I think we would be a little bit happier.”

The Canadian Minister of Transport, The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, has commented on the upcoming changes saying in part, “These measures will allow vaccinated Canadians to once again reunite with family and friends and reap the economic benefit that travel provides. Will continue to evaluate our measures and will not hesitate to make necessary adjustments and our transportation system safe.”