Canada border employees set to strike Friday

ONTARIO, Canada — The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) served the Canadian government with a notice on Wednesday of their intention to strike on Friday, August 6.

That strike comes just three days before Canada reopens its land border with the United States on August 9.

"We truly hoped we wouldn't be forced to take strike action, but we've exhausted every other avenue to reach a fair contract with the government," said PSAC National President Chris Aylward.

#BREAKING Travelers & commercial traffic entering Canada should expect long lines & lengthy delays at border crossings & airports starting Fri. Aug. 6 as nearly 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency workers begin job action ( 3 days before the border is set to reopen )