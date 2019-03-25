BUFFALO, N.Y. — Geico's can creation challenge is working to help the Buffalo City Mission by creating an American flag out of 550 cans of food.
Geico is a $10,000 sponsor, but this can creation is also a physical representation of their commitment to helping Western New York.
In addition to the corporate sponsorship and the 550 canned goods it collected, Geico associates also raised nearly $3,000 for the Buffalo City Mission.
