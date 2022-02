Krista Campano expects to open Campano’s Cucina LLC in mid-February at 31 E. Main St., which housed The Mustard Seed restaurant until September.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — The operator of a Fredonia catering operation is expanding with new restaurant space.

Campano has run The Catering Company for 10 years, operating from 307 E. Main St. and is the exclusive caterer for Rotunda Grapevine Railroad in the village.