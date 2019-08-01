The City of Buffalo has been waiting a long time to see the Central Terminal restored to its original glory.

There's a campaign going on right now to bring back one of the relics of the past there.

A group working to restore the building spotted some of the terminal's old light fixtures at an auction house in New Jersey.

The unique fixtures were sold off decades ago.

A volunteer with the group is now trying to pull together money to buy them and bring them back to Western New York.

There's a Go-Fund-Me campaign underway right now. For more information, check out the site here.