Campaign for Greater Buffalo reimagines Skyway as 'Cloudwalk' in new proposal

Under this proposal only part of the Skyway would be torn down from its entrance downtown to its highest point near the KeyBank Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last month New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said this year would be the year the Skyway came down. At this time, no official plan is in place; however, one local group has a suggestion.

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo released its idea, which they're calling "Cloudwalk."

Under this proposal only part of the Skyway would be torn down from its entrance downtown to its highest point near the KeyBank Center. The rest of it would stay and there would be an elevator on the Canalside end, which would allow the rest of the Skyway to serve as a mode of non-vehicular transportation for people getting from downtown Buffalo to the Outer Harbor.

"And you end up at another elevator, which takes you down to Wilkeson Pointe or you simply continue walking or riding your bike another mile to other attractions — Buffalo Harbor State Park, Tifft Farm," said Tim Tielman, executive director of Campaign for Greater Buffalo