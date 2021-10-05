Cami Clune from 'The Voice' releases cover singles, plans to drop original music

'I am working on original music first of all, I'm hoping to have an EP by the end of summer,' Clune said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's own Cami Clune, had a successful run on Season 19 of NBC's "The Voice," now she is back home and releasing new music.

Clune, 20, stole the hearts of Western New York when she sang her version of 'Skinny Love' by both Bon Iver and Birdy and got a four chair turn by the judges during her blind audition for the show.

In April, she released her first cover single of 'Skinny Love' on audio streaming platforms and told 2 On Your another single is coming out soon.

"Then the next one, that is coming out in May is 'I Put A Spell On You' from my knockout on 'The Voice,' so that was really fun to record," she said.

Clune performed 'I Put a Spell On You' by Annie Lennox during the knockout round on the show and said that single will drop May 14.

Other than releasing new cover singles, Clune said she is planning to record original music.

"I've kind of just been working on a bunch of different projects, I am working on original music first of all, I'm hoping to have an EP by the end of summer," she said.

Music is not the only passion of Clune's, since leaving the show she is also diving into the world of acting and potentially Broadway.