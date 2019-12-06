NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a report of a motorcycle accident on Plank Road in the town of Cambria just after midnight Wednesday morning.

Responding officers found an unconscious male on the shoulder of the road. He was ejected from his motorcycle after striking a deer. Cambria Volunteer Fire Company treated the victim on scene before being transported by Mercy Flight to E.C.M.C.

The operator of the motorcycle is in serious condition. His name is not being release at this time.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.