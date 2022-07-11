Cambria farm land 'preferred' site for $25 million Trek plant

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A package of state and local incentives may be the tipping point for Trek Inc. to turn farmland into a production center in Cambria.
Advanced Energy Industries Inc. of Denver, the parent company of Trek and working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, pinpointed a 20.38 acres of former farm land and a seasonal corn maze as the leading site for a Northeast hub.
The site is at 5274 Junction Road, Cambria. Calf Development Associates LLC, owned by Walden Development Group and led by Frank Campofelice, is the developer.
