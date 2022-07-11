x
Cambria farm land 'preferred' site for $25 million Trek plant

The site is at 5274 Junction Road, Cambria.
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A package of state and local incentives may be the tipping point for Trek Inc. to turn farmland into a production center in Cambria.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. of Denver, the parent company of Trek and working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, pinpointed a 20.38 acres of former farm land and a seasonal corn maze as the leading site for a Northeast hub.

The site is at 5274 Junction Road, Cambria. Calf Development Associates LLC, owned by Walden Development Group and led by Frank Campofelice, is the developer.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

